Inflation Dips In May

Related Stories In May 2017, the year-on-year inflation rate was 12.6 percent compared with the 13.0 per cent recorded in April 2017, a reduction of 0.4 percent.



This was disclosed by Acting Government Statistician Baah Wadieh who attributed the dip to a global drop in petroleum prices and its base effects.



“Transport recorded the highest inflation rate followed by recreation and culture, furnishings, household equipment, and routine maintenance,” he added.



For the change in monthly rate, May recorded 0.7 percent compared with 1.6 per cent for April, with inflation being lowest in the housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels subgroup.



Greater Accra Region recorded the highest year-on-year rate of 13.6 per cent followed by the Upper West Region with 13.5 percent while the Upper East recorded the lowest rate of 9.1 percent. Source: Classfmonline