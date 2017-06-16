Government Will Work Towards Economic Independence

Related Stories Mr Michael Yaw Essuman Mensah, Gomoa East Municipal Chief Executive, has assured Ghanaians that President Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was working towards self-sufficiency and economic independence.



He said party functionaries in particular should work hard wherever they found themselves to support those laudable objectives to enable President Akufo Addo to stay in power.



Mr Mensah said this during a meeting with the people of Kpormetey a suburb of Kasoa.



He urged them to change their attitude towards work by refraining from laziness, malingering, lateness and other dubious conduct, which would give the opposition parties the chance to discredit the President and NPP government.



Mr Mensah appealed to all those exerting pressure for jobs to exercise restraint since there were frantic efforts to create opportunities for jobs.



On his part, Mr Mensah said, he had adopted strategies to increase revenue and in this regard, they should pay their property rates and other taxes regularly.



He said that since he headed the Assembly two months ago market toll collection had risen from their normal collections.