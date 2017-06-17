Businesses Need More Inter Agency Collaboration To Survive - Dr Manteaw

Related Stories Dr Manteaw Yaw, a member of the Public Interest and Accountability Committee, has said the lack of effective inter agency collaboration and coordination in the execution of private and public businesses by institutions of state continues to have a great impact on the nation.



He said besides the economic loses that come with the inability to coordinate effectively, the situation most of the time presented challenges especially with projects that were either in the acquisition of lands for projects, environment impact assessment and even the dissemination of relevant information to affected individuals or communities.



Dr Manteaw Yaw said this during a stakeholder’s forum on petroleum sector governance in Takoradi in the Western Region.



It was held under the theme: “10 years of commercial Oil Discovery in Ghana-progress made, lessons learnt and outlook”.



He said in order to make any significant progress in the petroleum sector, there is the need for all agencies concerned to work together in propelling the socio-economic development of the country.



The stakeholders’ forum discussed issues on improving livelihoods and protecting the environment of oil impacted communities, enhancing community participation, public hearing and monitoring of environmental management plans, the need for a comprehensive compensation package for affected communities.



Mr Solomon Ampofo Kusi, Officer in Charge of Natural Resources Governance at the Friends of the Nation, said the discovery of oil in 2007 came with many expectations which are yet to be met especially in the six coastal districts.



He said though four priority areas have been selected, there is the need for government to make clear investment plans as to how such revenues are going to be utilized for maximum benefit.



Mr Kusi said there is the need for agencies concerned to make available environmental management plans to the public for proper scrutiny and the passage of the Marine Pollution Bill to protect the country’s coastline.