Govt Suspends Controversial Towing Levy

Government has suspended the implementation of the mandatory towing fee.



Government through the Road Safety Commission announced that effective July 1, 2017, vehicle owners and motorcyclists will pay compulsory annual fees, tied to the acquisition of road worthy certificate, to cater for towing services and a fee of between GHS40 and GHS100 were proposed.



The announcement generated massive disapproval from the public including the Chief Policy Analyst at the Ghana Institute of Public Policy Options (GIPPO) Dr. Charles Wereko-Brobby, who called on president AKufo-Addo to immediately halt the July 1 implementation of the policy.



Following the stiff opposition from the public, government has hinted the programme has been put on hold for further stakeholder consultation.



Disclosing the development in an interview with Starr Business’, the Deputy Transport Minister, Daniel Titus Glover said the National Road Safety Commission has been charged to ensure proper sensitization of all stakeholders before it is implemented.



“I think that the most important thing that should have been done is to engage stakeholders in educating what the project is all about. So when these eyebrows started, my Minister immediately stepped in to put ice on the whole thing to make sure that the National Road Safety Commission does what is right and appropriate to the general public. That is why we are suspending it,” he disclosed.



When asked does that mean the July 1 implementation of the project is not going to happen; he said he is not sure, and that it depends on the outcome of the stakeholders’ engagement.



