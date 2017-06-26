$15 billion Chinese Commitment Will Not Compromise Fight Against Galamsey - Bawumia

Related Stories The Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has refuted claims that China’s commitment to invest some $15 billion into Ghana’s economy will compromise the country’s crusade against illegal mining, popularly known as galamsey.



Ghanaians say the investment by the Chinese government into Ghana’s economy should not be allowed to induce the country to permit Chinese nationals to exploit Ghana’s mineral resources.



Already the Chinese Ambassador to Ghana has raised concerns for her nationals not be be targeted and demonized by government and the media in the fight against galamsey.



But Dr. Bawumia who returned from that country insists the commitment made by the Chinese government will not deflect the country’s attention to deal with the galamsey menace, which Chinese nationals are largely involved in.



“The issue of galamsey is not a China matter. The issue of galamsey is a Ghana matter and we will deal with anybody who’s involved in galamsey, per our laws. And the Chinese are very happy with us enforcing our laws.They won’t tell us how to enforce our laws, as we can’t tell them how to enforce their laws. And I think that the fight against galamsey is no respector of person regardless of where you come from whether is Ghana or Burkina Faso or Uruguay or Ukraine, China, you’re going to be dealt with the same. So that is not an issue and they are very supportive of us dealing with the galamsey issue as per our laws.”



Meanwhile, the $15 billion investment into Ghana’s economy is solely due to a new financing module designed by Ghana’s Economic Management Team to bolster the economic agenda of the Akufo-Addo-led administration, Dr. Bawumia noted.



