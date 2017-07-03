New Diesel Sulphur Content Rule In Force

Related Stories The new diesel sulphur content rule came into effect on Saturday, July 1 2017.



With this in force, all imported diesel into Ghana should have a minimum sulphur content of not more than 50 million parts per million, industry regulator National Petroleum Authority (NPA), which is also the implementer, announced.



A study by the African Centre for Energy Policy (ACEP) and the Swiss NGO, Public Eye in 2016 revealed that Ghanaian consumers were at a high risk of fuel contamination, as the diesel products in use contain excess sulphur content than specified internationally.



The NPA subsequently reviewed its sulphur specification content to 3,000 to 500 and eventually to 50 million parts per million to start in July, this year.



Meanwhile, the Tema Oil Refinery (TOR) has a three-year grace period to reconfigure its equipment to attain the 50 million parts per million mark set in the draft national standard.