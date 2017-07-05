Imported Products Must Be Properly Labelled, GSA

Related Stories The Ghana Standard Authority (GSA) has reminded importers to strictly adhere to label requirements on goods they intend to import into Ghana.



Mr Amponsah Bediako, Public Relations Officer for the GSA, said failure to adhere to the labelling requirement would lead to the rejection of the product even if the content met the needed standards in accordance with Legislative Instrument (LI) 1541.



Mr Bediako made this known at a day’s workshop for about 80 selected journalists and editors from Accra and Tema by the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA) to sensitize them on the operations of the Port and its stakeholders.



He indicated that the labelling requirement which must be in English, included the name of the product, list of ingredients if it was a food or medicine, and dates of manufacture and expiration.



Other requirements are: storage condition, instructions or directions for use, name and address of manufacturer, country of origin and characteristics of the goods.



He explained that the labelling served as a protection for consumers as it provided them with enough information to decide on consuming or purchasing the products as some people might be allergic to some of the ingredients in the products.



Mr Bediako also reminded importers that they were required by law to register with the GSA and buy copies of standard requirements before importing goods into the country.



He said some importers however commenced their importation process before contacting the GSA, a practice he condemned explaining that it would be difficult to know what the standard requirements for the products are without going through the registration and acquisition of the standards documents.



The GSA PRO also stated that all high risk goods (goods which consumption could affect the health and safety of consumers) must have a certificate of conformance or analysis (COC).



Mr Bediako regretted that some Ghanaian importers connived with manufacturers to present fake COC on goods which are normally detected when the GSA to pick and test samples.