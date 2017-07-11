Importers Give Gov’t Ultimatum…To Review 3% VAT Flat Rate

Related Stories Wholesalers, Importers, Shops Owners Union of Ghana (WISUG) is urging the government to within 14days; from 12th July 2017 review the 3%VAT flat rate.



The Union is arguing that implementation of the new 3% VAT flat rate has been deceptive and wants government to as a matter of urgency review the rate to bring harmony.



It further argued that the initial agreement was for the government to maintain the threshold of Ghc 20,000 with the 17.5% while all others that fall below the threshold are made to pay 3%



The chairman of the Union, Mr Joseph Ablor told the media that the cumulative effect of the wholesale implementation is a hike in the price by the time the goods get to the final consumer. He explained that the 3% would be charged along the chain of distribution thus (importer_distributor__wholesaler__shop owner_the retailer and finally to the consumer).



This, the union considers very inimical to the growth of the local business because the final consumer would have to pay about 18% in practical terms



The Union has expressed its readiness to dialogue with government to put this matter to rest. It holds the believe that this government is a listening government and most importantly business friendly. WISUG is reminding the government of its policy of making the local businessman the pivot of economic development and growth



According to the should the government fail to engage them to dialogue within 14days from the 12th July 2017, the will resort to more radical action that will be announced at the appropriate forum