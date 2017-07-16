Tema Steel Works Road To Be Constructed With Concrete – Bawumia

Related Stories Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has disclosed that as part of government’s resolve to build roads in the country with concrete, they have decided to begin with the Tema Steel Works road as a pilot project.



According to him, they have realized that it is less expensive and long lasting as compared to asphalted or bitumen roads which give out after a few seasons rain.



“Why is it that we are not building our roads with concrete and rather doing all this asphalt, bitumen stuff which gets washed away after about 2 seasons.



If you look at Tema Motorway which was built with concrete and it is lasting for over 50 and so that sort of got me thinking and we started that discussion. It’s a simple idea but it’s full of wisdom. I checked and I realized that even in India, since 2014 they have a policy to build only concrete roads because it works out much cheaper.”



“So I said let me bring this to my bosses and we have been discussing this as recently as last week in Parliament. Cabinet did decide last week that we should move towards concrete roads as a country.



And they are going to do the Tema Steel work road as the pilot road for the concrete roads in this country. It’s a lot of wisdom,” he added.



Dr. Bawumia made the disclosure while speaking at the dedication of a temple for Harvest Chapel International Ministeries in Accra on Saturday.



This comes on the back of a call by the Ghana Charismatic Bishops’ Conference in March 2017 for government to build roads with concrete citing the Tema Motorway which they claimed has withstood the test of time which is still strong after so many decades of its construction.