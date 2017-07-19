Gov't Not Pulling Out Of IMF Programme - Finance Minister Clarifies

Related Stories The Finance Minister, Ken Ofori Atta, has clarified that government is not pulling out of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme.



This clarification was necessitated after President Akufo Addo responded to a question asked him during his maiden ‘Meet the Press’ encounter held on 18th July 2017 at the Flagstaff House, where he mentioned "there is no question of the IMF programme being extended. It is coming to an end next year with the budget that we are going to prepare".



However this seems to have been misconstrued.



In a statement signed by the Finance Minister, "the government will like to reiterate and clarify the President’s statement at the first “Meet the Press” held on 18th July, 2017 where he mentioned that Ghana wouldn’t enter a new deal with the IMF beyond the current programme. In response to a question, the President stated that “there’s no question of the IMF programme being extended. It is coming to an end next year with the budget that we are going to prepare”. This statement has unfortunately been misrepresented by some sections of the media.



The government will like to clarify that, Ghana will complete the IMF programme through our budget cycle of January 2018 through December 2018 as stated by the President. The 2018 budget will therefore be the last budget under the current IMF program. After the completion of the program at the end of the budget cycle in December 2018, government will not extend it. The President’s remarks should, therefore, not be interpreted to mean that government is pulling out of the IMF programme. On the contrary, government will continue with and complete the IMF program through the budget cycle of January 2018 through December 2018".





