One Exportable Product Per District Will Bring Money – GEPA

Related Stories Mr Akilu Sayibu, a Deputy Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana Export Promotion Authority (GEPA), says it is the agenda of the Authority to promote one potential exportable product in all the 216 districts.



This, he said was aimed at increasing earnings through the export of non-traditional export products and also create employment.



He said aside employment and export earnings, producers would also make money from their potential exportable products.



Mr Sayibu who was interacting with the media in Accra, appealed to the Regional Co-ordinating Councils (RCC), and other stakeholders to support the project to create wealth and employment.



Mr Sayibu, who is in charge of the operations of the GEPA zonal offices and the One District One Exportable Product in Ghana, has also entreated zonal officers to liaise with the Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives and sensitise them on export promotion.



He urged the zonal officers to target especially exporters and potential exporters.

The Deputy CEO also indicated that zonal offices shall be given targets to meet in their export promotion works and those who achieve their mark shall be rewarded in kind and in cash.



He said GEPA Officials would travel across the country to meet both exporters and potential exporters.

Domestic Trade fairs within the Regions shall be encouraged and promoted in order to spot products with high potential for export.



Mr Sayibu says this month GEPA would take its project of One District One Exportable Product to the Northern, Upper East and Upper West Regions where the RCCs, Members of Parliament and other stakeholders are expected to participate.