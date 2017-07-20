NPA To Introduce Supply Of Domestic Gas Through Pipelines

Related Stories Alhaji Hassan Tampuli, Acting Chief Executive Officer of the National Petroleum Authority (NPA) has announced that the Authority is to introduce the supply of domestic gas through Â pipelines in some residential areas across the country



"We will have pipelines going through the residential areas in a very secured manner“ in the next 12-18 months, we should be able to start something," he said.



He mentioned that “that is the best standard practice we want to roll out in Ghana; we will reach a point where gas cylinders will not be sent to gas centers to be filled.



Alhaji Tapuli said this in an interaction with the media in the Western Region, in Takoradi on the need for the media to support and intensify education on the best safety practices at all times.



He noted that cylinder and gas explosion have become so alarming in recent times “ the situation will not change if we continue to do the same thing, there is the need to observe standard operating procedures to be able to minimize the situation.



"We need to partner with the media in educating the public on the need to be cautious when they use gas; why safety is important is that accident in our industry has far reaching consequences to both industry and consumers, we need to act fast to restore the confidence in the industry," he said.



He added that safety is important to preserve human lives and that accidents destroy lives and property as well as threaten the sustainability of the industry.



According to him, petroleum safety campaign is a response to concerns to safety lapses in the petroleum industry and that there is the need to observe all safety protocol.



Mr. Tapuli announced that as part of the campaign to improve safety in operations; NPA is instituting "Safety Day" to be observe once a year as part of raising safety consciousness in our operations.



The launch of the safety day, he said will be out doored in August this year which will be on the theme "people safety first" followed by safety workshops and public sensitization programmes.



"Regional safety workshop with pump attendant and other operational staff of Oil Marketing Companies, Liquefied Petroleum Gas Marketing Companies as well as depot managers every pump attendant needs to have training before he or she starts to work at any fuel station," he said.



He mentioned that there will be intensive inspections and monitoring of safety benchmarks in petroleum facilities in the country if you fail the standard test, you will not be endorsed.



He encouraged all to actively participate in the education campaign on the need to put in place best pratices.



Also, he urged individuals to check on the gauge when filling the cylinders; be vigilant and ensure that what you are paying for is what you are being given.