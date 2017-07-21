Ghana Is Currently Business-Focused — Ibrahim Awal

Related Stories Ghana under the present administration is more business-focused, the Minister of Business Development, Mr Ibrahim Mohammed Awal, has stated.



“As we pursue good governance, the rule of law, respect for human rights and the creation of peaceful socio-economic and political environment, coupled with measures such as the reduction and abolishment of some taxes, I strongly believe that the needed conducive atmosphere has been established for the benefit of investors and businessmen,” he said.



Mr Awal was addressing dignitaries at a reception in Accra to mark the 65th National Day of Egypt.



The reception, which was organised by the Egyptian Embassy, took place at the residence of the Ambassador of Egypt, Mr Mohamed Heider, in Accra. It was attended by ministers of state, members of parliament, the diplomatic corps, members of the Egyptian community, chiefs and queenmothers, among others.



The minister gave the assurance that there was scope for increased cooperation in the areas of trade, investment and private sector partnerships to promote the economic development of both Ghana and Egypt, as well as to enhance South-South cooperation.



He said Ghana looked forward to the reactivation of the Ghana-Egypt Permanent Joint Commission for Cooperation (PCCJCC), to provide the legal framework for and serve as a vehicle to drive forward the process of partnership.



Mr Awal also stated that Ghana looked forward to seeing Egyptian investments in the “Planting for Food and Jobs” and the ”One Village One Dam” initiatives of the current administration.



“It is through the successful implementation of these initiatives and many others that the youth and citizens could be equipped with the necessary employable skills and be provided with job opportunities to enable them to play a useful role in moving the nation forward.



Visa upon arrival



The Business Development Minister recalled that in February 2016, Ghana took a bold step by introducing a policy of Visa upon arrival for African citizens.



This policy, he noted, took effect in July 2016 and was in line with the vision of the African Union in its Agenda 2063 policy, which called for the abolition of Visa requirements for all African citizens by 2018.



“It is our firm belief that this policy will serve as a catalyst to boost trade, investment and tourism into Ghana.”



He said the government was very optimistic that the bold measures taken will empower Ghanaian businessmen and investors to do business in Egypt.