Malta President In Ghana To Enhance Economic Ties

The President of Malta, Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca, is in Ghana together with her spouse to strengthen bilateral relations and enhance economic cooperation between the two nations.



Ghana and Malta hope to introduce products and services in each other’s economies.



The Vice President, Mahamudu Bawumia on Monday received and welcomed the President of the Republic of Malta and his spouse into the country when they touched down at the Kotoka International Airport in Accra.



The Malta President and her Spouse attended a church service at Holy Spirit Cathedral in Adabraka and later met President Nana Akufo-Addo at the Flag Staff House on Tuesday.



As part of their 3-day visit, the Malta President will lead delegation of companies in Malta who represent a range of business interests to explore opportunities emerging in Africa and invest in these opportunities.



They will also tour Kumasi and Cape Coast, where they will call on the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II at the Manhyia Palace and visit the HopeXChange Medical Centre respectively.



The Government of Malta contributed to the setting up of the HopeXchange, an 80-bed hospital in Kumasi whilst other several Maltese initiatives are underway in various parts of Africa, including orphanages and water engineering and capacity-building projects in IT.



Ghana is the first country in recent history to have invited a sitting Maltese Head of State and also the first sub-Saharan country to establish a High Commission in Malta.



