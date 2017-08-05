Ghana Well Positioned To Attract Investors - GIPC

Related Stories Mr Yofi Grant, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Ghana Investment Promotion Centre, says government has re-position itself as the best country of doing business in the West Africa region.



Mr Grant said the centre had engaged in putting together an integrated transportation system of railway, road, water and air to connect the sub region to enable free movement of goods and people.



Speaking at a breakfast meeting with captains of CEOs in Accra, Mr Grant said the centre had put in place a number of reforms with stakeholders to open up space for foreign and local businesses to come and invest in the country.



He said the country was working assiduously to upgrade its industrial infrastructure by attracting opportunity for those who wants to invest in the manufacturing sector.



He said government had put in place attractive incentives for investors.



The CEO said the centre was initiating plans to reduce the level of human interface, and that it would introduce electronic systems to facilitate the processes and reduce the processes in registrations.



He said the country could generate more than 5 billion dollars annual contribution from the diaspora with the right engagements, urging foreign nationals to register their businesses from their respective locations instead of travelling to Ghana.



According to a report by RMB Global Markets Research, Ghana has emerged fourth of the foreign direct investment league table, among the top 10 countries in Africa.



Mr Sampson Akligoh, Director, Financial Sector Division at the Ministry of Finance said the 2017 budget statement on tax exemptions, was to reduce taxes and enhance production as well as tackle system abuse in the exemptions regime.



He said government had put in place comprehensive review of the regime on import duty exemptions and tax reliefs with a view to eliminate abuses and improve efficiency in the application of these incentives.