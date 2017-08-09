Government Allocates GHC456 Million To Support Private Sector

Related Stories Government has allocated GHC456 million to support the private sector to participate fully in the implementation of the One-District-One-Factory project.



Mr Perry Curtis Okudzeto, the Deputy Minister of Information who announced this on Wednesday, said the Ministry of Trade and Industry has approved 80 local and international investors ready to be engaged under the project.



He was speaking at a town hall meeting organised by the Sunyani West District Assembly at Odumase, which offered opportunity for the people to interact with the Assembly.



Mr Okudzeto explained that government had set up a separate unit at the Ministry of Trade and Industry and was working out modalities to identify areas to site the factories.



He said the unit had received 350 applications from local and foreign investors which are ready to partner the government for the implementation of the project.



Mr Okudzeto affirmed that everything was set for the smooth implementation of the free Senior High School programme in September, and added that all bills were covered under the programme.



Mr Okudzeto assured Ghanaians that government would continue to engage the citizenry in decision making process.



He said democracy could be strengthened and the national development agenda could thrive if citizens are actively engaged and abreast with government policies and programmes.



Mr Martin Obeng, the Sunyani West District Chief Executive, said the meeting had come to stay to provide an avenue to sensitize the public on government policies and programmes.



He said it was necessary for the assembly to interact regularly, identify and address the pressing needs of the local communities.



Mr Obeng explained that government had worked out modalities for the successful implementation of almost all the various poverty intervention programmes contained in the NPP 2016 manifesto.