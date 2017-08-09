Keli Gadzekpo Appointed to BoG board

Related Stories Co-founder of Databank and business associate of finance minister Keli Gadzekpo and wife of motivational speaker Albert Ocran, Comfort Ocran, have been appointed to the board of the bank of Ghana.



Vice President Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia sworn the 13-member board into office today.



Other members of the board are Dr Ernest Addison, Dr Maxwell Opoku-Afari, Dr Johnson P. Asiama and Charles Adu-Boahen.



The rests are; Dr Sr Eugenia Amporfu, Dr Kwame Owusu-Nyantekyi, Dr Samuel Nii Noi Ashong, Jude Kofi Bucknor, Joseph B. Alhassa, Andrew Boye-Doe and Dr Maria Hagan.



Speaking at the inauguration ceremony Wednesday August 9, 2017 Dr. Bawumia urged the 13 to guide the BoG to focus not only on price and currency stability, but on growth as well.



“Whilst we achieve macro-economic stability, we expect decline in policy rates to translate into lower lending rates in the country,” he said.



“The nation will count on you on you to execute your mandate well,” he added.



Source: starr FM