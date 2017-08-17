Ghana Is A Very Attractive Business Destination

Related Stories Ghana is a very attractive destination for Indian businesses and a gateway to Africa in general and West Africa in particular, a senior business leader in India has stated.



Mr Susnato Sen, Head of the Africa Region and Senior Director of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), made the declaration when he led a group of FICCI members to meet the Vice President, H.E. Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, at the Flagstaff House on Wednesday. Amb. Michael A. N. N. Oquaye, Ghana’s High Commissioner to India, accompanied the delegation.



The team is in Ghana as part of a three day exposition dubbed “Namaskar 2007” which aims to brand India as a leading economic player and partner of the West African region and boost two-way trade. It is being organised by the FICCI in collaboration with the Association of Ghana Industries (AGI) and the Ghana National Chamber of Industry and Commerce (GNCCI), with over 60 Indian companies in attendance.



According to Mr Sen, the expo will help facilitate Indian investments into Ghana and neighbouring West African countries, create awareness about the best Indian technologies and products in the region as well as explore opportunities offered by the region.



The events include a business forum as well as a two day exhibition on agriculture and food processing, construction, power, technology and textiles, and education.



“Ghana is a very attractive destination for us, because of your long history of stability and the business climate here. Stability is crucial for us, and we are happy to hold this expo here to interact with our Ghanaian counterparts and explore business opportunities,” Mr Sen indicated.



“Successful regional shows have already been held in the central and southern regions of Africa. ‘Namaskar Africa’ in Ghana focuses on the West Africa regional block,” Mr Sen said, adding Ghana is the focus country with participation expected from neighbouring countries like Benin, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Congo, Cote d’Ivoire, Nigeria, Senegal, Sierra-Leone and Togo.



Vice President Bawumia recalled the historic relationship between Ghana and India, and urged members of the delegation to take advantage of the pro-business agenda of the 7 month old Nana Akufo-Addo government.



“As we have stated from the very beginning, our government is pursuing an agenda of economic transformation based on strong private sector participation and anchored on sound economic fundamentals” Dr Bawumia said, adding “there is space and opportunity for cooperation between Ghanaian and Indian businesses.



“I will urge you to explore the many opportunities available in Ghana. I’m sure members of the AGI and GNCCI will be ready to sit down with you and agree on mutually beneficial arrangements.”



The Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry is an association of business organisations in India. Established in 1927, it is a non-government, not-for-profit organisation and draws its membership from the corporate sector, both private and public. The chamber has an indirect membership of over 2,500,000 companies from various regional chambers of commerce.