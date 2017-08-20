Ghana’s Economic Challenges Requires An Ambitious Programme - Trade Minister

Related Stories Mr Alan Kyeremanteng, Minister of Trade and Industry, has defended the introduction of far-reaching programmes by government to revamp Ghana’s economy saying the country’s peculiar challenges require an ambitious action to quicken growth.



The government has launched a national policy summit to dialogue with the private sector and collate public views about how to carry out its industrial transformation agenda to put the country back on its right footing.



The Ministry on Monday announced a 10-point strategic initiative of the government to grow the economy which includes establishment of industrial parks, special economic zones in each of the regions, and promoting small and medium-scale enterprise development.



The government also hinted of the creation of industrial sub-contracting expo, promotion of export diversification, improving domestic retail trade and made in Ghana goods.



Mr Kyeremateng said government plans to create enabling business environment and regulate businesses as well as institutionalise the public-private sector dialogue process.



He told participants at the second edition of the summit on Tuesday that there is “no action without vision” and “no country has achieved superlative growth without an ambitious programme”.



He said the kind of challenges confronting the country demanded that government introduced robust and ambitious policies and programmes to restructure the economy for speedy growth and wealth creation.



“We in Ghana also want to use policies as instruments of transforming our economy,” he said.



“So we as a nation have to provide the needed leadership in terms of setting the agenda and leading the implementation process and co-ordinating the contributions of other sectors,” he added.