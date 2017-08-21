Ghanaians Urged To Honour Their Tax Obligations

Related Stories Nii Ayi Aryeetey, President of the Chartered Institute of Taxation, Ghana, has called on Ghanaians to honour their tax obligations to enable the government to generate more revenue for national development.



He said some countries were making great progresses due to taxes generated from the citizens.



Nii Aryeetey made the call at the end of this year’s Health Walk of the institute held in Accra over the weekend.



The walk started from the Aviation Social Centre, through the Military Hospital to the Ako Adjei Inter-Change and some principal streets of the capital before ending at the starting point.



The Walk, which was on the theme ‘Tax Reforms: Its effects on Investments, Growth and Development,’ also formed part of the Institute’s annual International conference, which opens on Wednesday, August 23.



Nii Aryeetey expressed worry that in Ghana, many people evaded tax payment through several means such as under-invoicing among others and called for a change of attitude among Ghanaians to help the country to develop fast.



He also appealed to the Ghana Revenue Authority to intensify their education on tax payment to enable the government to generate more revenue for development.



Nii Aryeetey tasked Ghanaians to take active interest in physical education to enable them to stay healthy at all times.