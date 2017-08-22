Ghana Well Positioned To Be An Investment Hub – Osafo Maafo

Related Stories Mr Yaw Osafo-Maafo, the Senior Minister, has reiterated government’s commitment to creating the most friendly business environment that would result in mutually rewarding economic returns for investors.



Delivering the keynote address at the Ghana Investment Summit 2017, in Accra, Mr Osafo-Maafo said Government’s proposed initiatives to strengthening the economy and deliver good paying jobs would create an environment that would attract investors.



“Yes, we strongly believe Ghana is positioned to be an investment hub for the West Africa Region in particular and Africa as a whole,” he said.



“An investment hub means if we get it right Ghana will not only be prosperous but can provide economic access for our entire continent,” he added.



Ghana’s strategic and central location within West Africa provides access to the ECOWAS market with an estimated population of 350 million people.



Mr Osafo-Maafo said the country did not only have an excellent geographic location, but also enjoyed geo-political stability, rule of law, economic steadiness and highly educated population.



The Investment Summit 2017, being hosted by the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC), aims, among other things, to attract strategic and development funding for key government projects, match growth-oriented businesses with international partners and investors and showcase the country as the premier investment destination in Africa.



The summit participants would hold high-level discussions on investment opportunities in key sectors including financial services, technology, consumer goods and services, energy and agribusiness.



Mr Osafo-Maafo said Ghana was in the early stages of an industrial transformation and private sector investment was a significant part of the plan.



He said Government intended to deliver its development agenda in partnership with the private sector, both local corporate bodies and multinationals.



“Ghana is on the way up and as principal players in the global financial market, we invite you to come and partner us so that we can surge forward together,” he said.



He said Government’s bold initiatives were opening new and innovative spaces for investment, including railway development, an integrated aluminum industry and establishment of industrial parks.



Mr Yofi Grant, the Chief Executive Officer of the GIPC, said summits like that would play a vital role in bringing together investors, entrepreneurs, and policy makers to help Ghana in her leap to become the invest hub in Africa.



“We must use this opportunity to have the conversations and make the concrete connections that will help build a stronger, more robust economy.”