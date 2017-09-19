Paperless Port Records GHc 69m In A Single Day – IMANI Boss Extols Gov't

Related Stories The President of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe has claimed that an initial assessment of the implementation of the paperless system at the country’s ports has shown a “record” revenue collection improvement in just a single day.



According to him, revenue at the port increased to GHc69 million in just a day – a figure he said is impressive after the implementation of the system.



The policy Think-tank boss who could not hide his joy took to his Facebook page to share that indeed “Ghana's Paperless System is working”.



He however heaped praise on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for his vision to introduce the system after insisting that the amount recorded is a “record” in Ghana’s history.



“Record! Kudos to the Vice-President Bawumia, Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta and the President We need more on Ports Efficiency!” his comment read.



Adding that, “I’m not sure if it is a trend though. It could be due to clearing backlog cargo due to the paperless system. Still good news.”



The paperless Port Transaction system successfully commenced on September 1, 2017.