TEN Fields Safe Under New Maritime Boundary -- Tullow

Related Stories Tullow Oil has said that the Saturday decision of the Special Chamber of the International Tribunal of the Law of the Sea (ITLOS) regarding the maritime boundary dispute between Ghana and Côte d’Ivoire does not affect the Tweneboa Enyerra Ntomme oil and gas fields.



A statement released by the lead partners of Jubilee said: “The new maritime boundary as determined by the tribunal does not affect the TEN fields as per the new map.



The statement continued that, Tullow will now work with government to put in place the necessary permits to allow the restart of development drilling in the TEN fields.



“Tullow expects to resume drilling around the end of the year which will allow production from the TEN fields to start to increase towards the FPSO design capacity of 80,000 barrels of per day,” the statement stated.



According to the CEO of Tullow plc, Paul McDade: “Tullow looks forward to continuing to work constructively with the Governments of both Ghana and Côte d’Ivoire following the conclusion of this process. While the TEN fields have performed well during the period of the drilling moratorium, we can now restart work on the additional drilling planned as part of the TEN fields’ plan of development and take the fields towards their full potential.”