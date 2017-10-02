Adansi North Rakes In GH¢331,280.17 In Eight Months

Related Stories The Adansi North District Assembly collected GH¢331,280.17 in internally-generated revenue in the first eight months of this year, the District Chief Executive (DCE), Mr. Eric Kwaku Kusi, has announced.



The figure, he indicated, represented 57.88 per cent of the GH¢523,029.00 it had targeted for year.



Addressing the second ordinary meeting of the assembly at Fomena, the district capital, he rated the performance as not too encouraging.



He said it needed to redouble its effort to bring in more money to fund its development programmes – to improve the quality of life of the people.



It was important for everybody to recognize that the successful implementation of the assembly’s development agenda would largely depend on the strength of its finances, he added.



Mr. Kusi informed the meeting that the assembly had received the first quarter allocation of its share of the common fund and said that came to GH¢208,925.68 after an amount of GH¢122,141.25 had been deducted as part payment for motorbikes bought for the members.



He touched on the progress they were making to deal with the assembly’s debt and stated that they had so far settled GH¢680,725.08 of the total debt inherited, leaving an outstanding amount GH¢193,728.46.



The DCE spoke of the construction of school projects to enhance teaching and learning in the area.



These include a block of three classrooms with an office and store at Asirifikrom, teachers’ accommodation at Kusa and building of additional structures for the Bodwesango SDA Junior High School.



There is also a Community-based Health Planning and Services (CHPS) compound at Dadwen.



He said these would all be financed from the assembly’s share of the common fund.



Mr. Andrew Adu-Boahen, the Presiding Member, underlined the need for all to put premium on the promotion of environmental sanitation.



He asked that everybody accepted to go the extra mile to help keep the communities tidy.