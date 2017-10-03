Ghana Heavy Equipment Limited Gets New Board

Related Stories A seven-Member Board of Directors for the Ghana Heavy Equipment Limited (GHEL), a limited liability company, solely owned by the government, was on Tuesday inaugurated in Accra.



Mr Alan Kyerematen, Minister of Trade and Industry, administered both the Oath of Office and of Secrecy to Members of the Board.



The Seven-Member Board is under the Chairmanship of Mr Yaw Asuo Banin, the Managing Director of Na-asam Limited.



Other Members of the Board include: Mr Yaw Ntow Ababio, the Chief Executive Officer of GHEL, Dr Kwabena Twum-Nuamha, Mr Robert Bediako Asare, Mrs Dorothy Ama Amponsah, Alhaji Alidu Abukari and Mr Prince Opoku Edusei.



Mr Kyerematen in his address announced that the Ministry of Trade was working with the Ministry of Food and Agriculture (MOFA) under its “Planting for Food and Jobs” programme to establish mechanization centres in all districts in the country.



Mr Kyerematen noted that under the Trade Ministry’s Industrialization Agenda in collaboration with MOFA would decentralize the distribution of agricultural machinery and equipment for easy access to farmers.



“One of the significant challenges confronting farmers is access to agricultural machinery and equipment and almost invariably unless you are in the regional capitals, you have very limited access to such machines and equipment,” he stated.



He said the Trade Ministry working in conjunction with the District and Metropolitan Assemblies, and MOFA would identify private sector business promoters to establish the mechanization, hence tasked the GHEL to take advantage of the opportunity to provide the machinery and equipment for these mechanization centers.



Mr Kyerematen further tasked the Board to provide strategic directions for the transformation of the company.



Adding that: “I want your name to start coming up as a leading equipment supplier, right now you do not quite hear of the GHEL but I am very confident that you will use your combined experience and expertise in business to make sure that this company becomes one of the leading state owned enterprise in the next few years”.



Mr Kyerematen commended the Board of Directors on their appointment and assumption of office; he also urged them to work hard to turn around the fortunes of the Company.



Mr Banin speaking on behalf of the Board Members thanked President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for the honour done them.



He also pledged that they would use all resources available to them to ensure the success of the company.



“We are determined and committed to pursue a goal of excellence, commitment to hard work, commitment to best corporate practices to make the company a leading company in the equipment sector”, he said.