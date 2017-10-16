Gov’t To Turn Trade Fair Into ‘Dubai Mall’

Related Stories The Minister of Trade and Industry, Mr Alan Kyerematen says the Ghana Trade Fair Centre will soon be transformed into an edifice bigger than the Dubai Convention Centre.



Though the Centre is in a deplorable state and infested with snakes, the Minister noted that the centre was going to see a major face-lift that would make it unrecognisable.



“We would develop this very prime site into a world class facility that would incorporate a national convention centre and series of top class hotels, entertainment site… the kind of variety that will put Ghana on the world market,” he said.



Mr. Kyerematen made this commitment at the Inauguration of Members of the board of Directors of the Ghana Trade Fare Company Limited, in Accra last Wednesday.



The face lift which Ghanaians are expected to see within five years, seeks to perpetuate government’s ambitious programme for industrial transformation.



“We want to industrialise our country… we want to build Ghana into a modern industrialised nation and there are a lot of things this company can do to enhance the success of the agenda… it can play a particular role in promoting made in Ghana goods and enhancing domestic retail trade,” Mr Kyerematen said.



The board was therefore charged to make Ghanaian manufactured goods popular on the international market and to expose Ghanaian business to innovations that can be used to enhance their own competitiveness.



The minister asked the board to bring industries to the door step of the ordinary Ghanaian in order to enhance the “one district one factory” agenda.



The New GTFCL Board



The newly inaugurated nine-member board include the recently appointed Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the company, Dr Agnes Adu and the Dr Daniel Mckorley as chairman.



The others are; Nii Kpobi Tettey Tsuru III, Madam Gloria Annoh-Wiafi, Mr Lawson Tornyi and Mrs Ruth Addison.



The rest are; Mr Tobby Amankwah, Madam Fatimatu Abubakar and Mr Hubert Sevor.