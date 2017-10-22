Newmont To Boost Birim North Economy With $6 Million

Related Stories Newmont Akyem Mines is to spend $ 6 million this year to acquire goods and services in the Birim North District where the mine operates.



This is to help boost economic activities in the local economy of communities where the mine operates.



This was disclosed by the head of the Public Affairs Department of the mines at Akyem, Mr Oduro Kwarteng Marfo at the third quarter media interaction organised by the mines at Koforidua.



He maintained that it was possible for a world class mine to make good returns for its shareholders or owners and at the same time help the community where the mine was based and the country at large.



Mr Marfo said as part of its social responsibility, the Newmont Akyem mines was holding discussions with the Department of Forestry and the Ministry of Food and Agriculture for the rejuvenation of depleted parts of the Atiwa Forest.



Mr Paul Appenu, Executive Director of Newmont Akyem Development Foundation said , the foundation had distributed learning materials including laptop computers and projectors to the schools to help promote e-learning and to raise the standard of education in the mining communities.



Mr Appenu said the foundation was in discussion with a German Development partner, GIZ to establish Akyem Vocational Institute to train local artisans and skilled labour to enable them improve upon their skills to create jobs and employment.