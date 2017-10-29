Gomoa East Assembly collects 73 percent 2017 estimated revenue

Related Stories Mr Benjamin Kojo Otoo, District Chief Executive of Gomoa East District Assembly has announced that as at September 30,, 2017, the Assembly had mobilised GHC 528,316,86 Ghana Cedis, representing 73.47 percent of the target set for the year.



The Gomoa East Assembly had targeted to mobilise GHC 700,000 Ghana Cedis as an internal generated fund(IGF) in its 2017.



Addressing the Ordinary session of the Assembly’s meeting at Afransi, Mr Otoo said strategies had been put in place to intensify mobilisation of the revenue in the last quarter 2017, to enable the assembly exceed its target.



He said employing the services of revenue and building taskforce teams at Gomoa Buduburam, Nyanyano Kakakraba, and Gomoa Afransi, organising stakeholder’s meetings, durbars and forums to sensitise citizenry on the need to meet their tax obligations without compulsion were some the measures they were adopting.



The DCE said the logistics support would also be made available to the revenue collectors as well as the taskforce and intensification of supervision and monitoring by the management staffs, led by District Coordinating Director(DCD) to realise the goal.



The DCE hinted that the Finance and Administration(F’\A) Sub-committee of the assembly had recommended that Revenue Action plan should be strictly implemented by the management to help in achieving target of the 2018 internal generated fund(IGF).



Mr Otoo said the Gomoa East District Assembly received a total of GHC 440.211.58 Ghana Cedis as its share of the District Assembly Common fund of the first quarter’s allocation for 2017.



The DCE stated that the funds have been used to implement policies and programmes contained in the 2017 budget in the areas of health, education, environment health and sanitation.



On the Planting for food and jobs programme, the DCE said 526 farmers had been registered under the policy, adding Personnel of Ministry of Food and Agriculture had intensified their sensitisation programme to educate youngsters interested in farming to register.



Mr Fred Arthur, Presiding Member(PM) of the Gomoa East Assembly who had served three terms announced that he was not going to seek for another term in the proposed December,2017 Presiding Member election.



He stated that “ enough is enough” he is no more going to contest and urged prospective candidates wishing to contest for the position to kick start their campaigns devoid of character assassination.



Mr Arthur therefore thanked the members of the August House for their immense contributions and support during his three terms in office which had brought tremendous development to the district.



He also extended similar efforts made by the traditional rulers in the Gomoa East and beyond for their support and advice offered him and expressed the hope that Gomoa East District would grow to become one of the best place to live in the central region and Ghana as a whole.