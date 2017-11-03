GMA Will Vigorously Enforce Its Mandate

Related Stories The Ghana Maritime Authority (GMA) is acquiring vessels and logistics worth five million dollars in the first phase of its material acquisition to be visible and enforce its mandate within Ghana’s maritime boundaries.



Speaking at the Authority’s organised seminar on the Maritime Pollution Act for stakeholders at the Tema Fishing Harbour, Captain Paapa Nsuako-Owuredu, an official of GMA, said the vessels would have armouries and that GMA would collaborate with relevant security agencies to defend and enforce its mandate.



He said GMA was pushing through various legislations to regulate activities of all service providers at Ghana’s ports as well as making all shipping related activities in Ghana the preserve of Ghanaians.



“We shall welcome all manner of persons from other lands whose expertise are needed provided they obey our laws. We need to establish a local vibrant maritime industry in which the natural resources of the country would be tapped for the benefit of Ghanaians.”



According to him, “GMA now has the jurisdiction and the logistics to enforce all laws in its bosom.

The laws conform to international standards and they will clean-up the maritime sector.”



He announced that the Inspectorate and Enforcement Unit of GMA had been established in Tema and soon “the enforcement muscles of the GMA would be apparent” adding” we shall not be your enemies but brothers and sisters who only want to sanitize and secure Ghana’s maritime environment.”



Mr Adjei Sam, General Manager, Tema Fishing Harbour, said such seminars would be organised periodically to update the knowledge of stakeholders.



According to him, they would serve as platforms for the sharing of ideas in the industry which strived health, safety, security and knowledge.