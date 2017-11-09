Kwamena Duncan Woos US Investors To Central Region

Related Stories Mr Kwamena Duncan, the Central Regional Minister, has signed an economic partnership agreement with the United States of America (USA) based Hispanic Chamber of Commerce to promote trade and businesses in the region.



The Hispanic Chamber of Commerce is the largest Hispanic business organisation, contributing in excess of $661 billion to the American economy and represented 4.1 million Hispanic businesses in the US.



The move formed part of the region's stepped up economic engagements to significantly promote, attract, retain and boost investments and businesses to create jobs.



The partnership agreement was signed between the Central Regional Coordinating Council (RCC) and the Chamber when Mr Duncan led a delegation to tour the United States of America on renewed investments prospects.



Other members of the delegation included the President of the Oguaa Traditional Council, Osabarima Kwesi Atta II, Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE) for Cape Coast, Mr Ernest Arthur, Bismark Baisie Nkum, District Chief Executive for Gomoa West and Mr. Kojo Ampah, businessman.



Speaking at an engagement with the chamber of commerce, the Regional Minister, described Ghana as the most politicaly stable investments destination in African where there were entrenched democray and absolutely freedom.



"The tenants of rule of law operate without any inhibitions and fear regardless of one's colour, race social standing or political affiliation".



He indicated that, the Akufo Addo led government was a pro-business one, adding that the new friendship would not only deepen the friendly relations between the two countries but would also deepen economic co-operation and collaboration.



Mr. Kwamena Duncan also used the opportunity to shed light on policy initiatives of the Ghana government and encouraged American investors to choose Ghana for investments.



In addition to that, the Government had also instituted various systematic and pragmatic policy initiatives aimed at returning the economy of Ghana from consumption to sustained production.



In this regard, the Government had initiated programmes such as the 'one district, one factory,' planting for food and jobs" among others to restart the processes of industralisation to transform the economy.



To achieve that target, the Government had succeeded in prioritizing the private sector with the right investments and congenial business friendly policies to help the economic transformation and emancipation agenda.



He reassured them of Government's commitment to creating enabling environment for the private sector to thrive since the sector constitute a key component in the country’s economic growth.



He said government was working on improving on the country’s policy framework to remove any bottlenecks that hindered private investors and give opportunity to expand their businesses and employ more people



Critical among the business incentives were easy port clearing system (paperless system), good legal system, abundant litigation-free arable lands, and abundance of human and natural resources which are critical to the success of private businesses.



However, Mr. Frank Garcia, National President of the States Hispanic Chamber of Commerce promised to work with the Regional Minister to encourage and promote trade between Ghana and Latin American States for mutual benefits.



Later, Mr Duncan, addressed the Bronx African American History Project (BAAHP) class at the Fordham University where he traced Ghana’s path towards democracy and outlined programmes of the Akufo Addo-led administration to the admiration of the students and faculty members.



He invited the students to visit Ghana and Africa for first-hand experience to correct the misconceptions and hardened untruth notions about Africa and Ghana in particular.



In an address, Prof Mark Naison, Principal Investigator of BAAHP expressed his excitement for the collaboration between CCMA and BAAHP and for the choice of Fordham University.



He lauded Ghanaian migrants for their peace-loving nature saying "Ghanaian immigrants were the reasons for the peace in Bronx".



He thanked the Ghanaian community for its enormous support, saying India’s trade investments had, over the years, provided jobs for many Ghanaians.



The investments tour was put together by the Cape Coast Metro Investments Desk and Malaika Media Network and sponsored by the Fordham University with support from the City of Rochester, New York.