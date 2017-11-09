New Guinness MD Calls On Vice President

Related Stories Gavin Pike, new Managing Director of Guinness Ghana Breweries Limited (GGBL), paid a courtesy call on Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia at the Jubilee House on Monday, 6th November 2017.



He was accompanied by Teye Mkushi, new Finance Director, Gabriel Opoku-Asare, Corporate Relations Director and Rita Rockson, Communications and Engagement Manager of GGBL.



Mr Pike took over from Francis Agbonlahor who retired from the business after 27 meritorious years of service in Diageo.



The courtesy call was an opportunity to formally introduce the new Managing and Finance Directors of Ghana’s leading beverage business to the Vice President.



Addressing the Vice President, Gavin Pike said, “GGBL, which is a subsidiary of Diageo PLC, has operated in Ghana for over 57years, making significant socio-economic contributions to the development of Ghana through taxes, sustainable job creation and impactful corporate social responsibility initiatives throughout the country, especially in the area of sourcing local raw materials such as cassava, maize and sorghum for the production of our beverages”.



He added that “GGBL is committed to the long-term development of the country and we will continue to invest in our infrastructure, people and production processes to ensure our products are produced to the highest quality with minimal environmental impact.



“We are also encouraged by the macro-economic strides being made in the country and will continue to count on the favourable business environment.”



The Vice President commended GGBL for the contribution it is making to the socio-economic development of Ghana and expressed the commitment of his government to creating the enabling environment by developing the appropriate policy framework for businesses to grow and thrive.



Mr Pike joined GGBL from Diageo’s Headquarters in London where he was Global Head of Mainstream Spirits.



He has also held many senior positions in Diageo’s subsidiaries in South Africa and Nigeria.



Prior to joining Diageo, Gavin worked for drinks company Distel LTD PTY in South Africa, and previously in various commercial roles in the pharmaceutical industry also in South Africa.



He also had an earlier career in the education sector in the United Kingdom.