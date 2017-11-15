Kasapreko Becomes Ghana’s Top Beverage Firm

Related Stories The Association of Ghana Industries (AGI), the umbrella body of all industrial firms in Ghana has adjudged Kasapreko Company Limited as the country’s top company in the competitive beverage sector.



The award was presented to Kasapreko after beating other competitors at the just-ended 6th AGI Ghana Industry Awards held in Accra and graced by the President of Ghana, Nana Addo Danquah Akufo Addo.



This award goes to confirm the numerous investments and innovations that Kasapreko has made over the past few years to expand its operations across all beverage portfolios to meet the demands of the growing and dynamic consumers, said Gerald Bonsu, Commercial Director at Kasapreko.



The manufacturer in recent times invested about $70 million to boost its factory production lines, a bold move lauded by industry experts to create more jobs in the Ghanaian economy.

“We have made a remarkable footprint throughout our journey in becoming a total beverage company. Our efforts have always been to satisfy the changing needs of our consumers. We dedicate these awards to all our stakeholders and our consumers for supporting us,” Mr. Bonsu said.



He expressed gratitude for the recognition and also thanked the AGI for putting together the awards which recognizes Ghana’s thriving beverage industry.



Kasapreko is a true representation of an authentically Ghanaian corporate brand. The business was birthed out of a goal to provide quality drinks at affordable prices for the Ghanaian; a vision that has now expanded to a global focus.



As a pioneer of the bitters market, Kasapreko produces first class brands using authentic traditional blends and world class technology in an environmentally responsible manner to satisfy customers.

Its vision differed from that of other alcoholic drink manufacturers in the country, in that it identified the increasing sophistication of the consumer.