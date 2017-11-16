Government To Establish Creative Arts Secretariat

Related Stories Government will continue its initiatives to improve the Creative Arts sector with the establishment of a fully functional Creative Arts Secretariat.



It will also begin feasibility studies to set up a Creative Arts Fund.



Mr Ken Ofori-Atta, Minister of Finance, who announced this when he presented the 2018 Budget to Parliament, said to boost the local economy and to enable Ghanaians appreciate their heritage, the ‘See Ghana, Eat Ghana, Wear Ghana and Feel Ghana’ programme launched this year would continue in 2018.



He said a gastronomic festival will be organised to showcase Ghanaian foods and recipes through cooking competitions throughout the country as part of efforts to promote the local Ghanaian cuisine.



The Minister said the Ministry would also use international Tourism, Arts and Culture Fairs and fora and a Single Window portal to promote tourism and investment in Ghana.