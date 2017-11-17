Fifteen Companies Donate Ghȼ160,000.00 Towards National Farmers’ Day

Related Stories A number of corporate entities have made various donations to the Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development, totaling GH¢160,000.00 in support of the 2017 National Farmers’ Day (NFD) celebration.



The corporate entities are the Bank of Ghana, Red Tulip Company, Trust Link Ventures, Just Arc Company Limited, Dolphin Frozen, Maxx Energy, Asante Fisheries Company Limited and Panofi Company Limited.



Others are Cocas Impex Ghana Limited, Amisachi Limited, Ocean Fare Company Limited, Golden Star Fish Company Limited, Japan Motors, Star Oil, Sephain Oil, Cash Oil and Seam Oil.



The Bank of Ghana donated an amount of GH¢50,000.00, Panofi Company Limited and Ocean Fare Company Limited donated GH¢5,000.00 each, while Trust Link Ventures donated GH¢2,000.00.



Maxx Energy donated GH¢ 12,000.00, Star Oil, Amisachi Limited, Golden Star Fish Company Limited, Just Arc Company Limited, Dolphin Frozen and Cocas Impex Ghana Limited all donated GH¢1,000.00 each.



Japan Motors donated 15 horsepower outboard motors and generators worth GH¢15,000.00.



Michael Star donated 10 bales of twine and outboard motors, Red Tulip donated GH¢2,000.00, while Asante Fisheriess Company Limited donated GH¢2,000.00.



Mr Francis Kingsley Ato Codjoe, the Deputy Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture, who received the items on behalf of the Ministry, said the fisheries sector contributes invaluably to the economy, and that, encouraging the actors in the value chain was in the right direction.



He said unlike the previous celebrations, this year’s NFD would be a week-long programme, which would start from November 22 to December 4, adding that, the NFD would be held in Kumasi with a day’s exhibition for sponsors to exhibit their products.



Mr Codjoe expressed appreciation to the donors and urged other corporate bodies to support the Ministry in honouring the country’s gallant fisher folks.