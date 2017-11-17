Alan Outdoors Industrial Plan

Related Stories Government is seeking to make Ghana the manufacturing hub in Africa, Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen, Trade and Industry Minister, has said.



According to him, his ministry was implementing a 10-point industrial transformation agenda in that regard.



Under the plan, the Ministry has designed priority programmes and projects for implementation to fundamentally change the structure of the Ghanaian economy.



Speaking at the launch of Association of Ghana Apparel Manufacturers (AGAMS), he revealed that the Ministry has selected 10 industrial projects under what he described as ‘Strategic Anchor Industrial Pillar’ which included the garments and textiles sector.



He therefore stressed government’s commitment to supporting and promoting the establishment of the strategic anchor industries to significantly transform the industrial landscape of the country.



That, he said, was because “garment and textile is a high volume but low margin industry.”



In view of this, the Ministry has decided to implement what it called the ‘Industrial Sub-Contracting Exchange and Partnerships Programme’ to boost the capacity of the Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and connect them to multinationals and large firms.



The Minister for Trade and Industry therefore entreated apparel manufacturers to come together under a single Association and aggressively pursue their vocations to enable them achieve their objectives.



AGAM is a business network and advocacy organisation with membership exclusively to apparel manufacturers, whose major mission is to promote apparel business interests in the country.



It employs over 3,000 workers and exports over $12 million worth of products annually in Ghana.



Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Nallem Clothing, Gregory Kankoh, said “Our mission is to make Ghana the preferred apparel manufacturing hub in Africa.”