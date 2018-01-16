Ghana Discovers New Mineral, Lithium

Related Stories A new mineral, lithium has been discovered in Ghana, the Ghana Minerals Commission has confirmed to Joy News.



The discovery was made in the Volta, Western and Ashanti regions.



Chief Executive of the Minerals Commission Mr. Kwaku Addai Antwi Boasiako told Joy News that the discovery was made during a nationwide exploration by the Minerals Commission.



Mr. Boasiako says the commission is in the process of exploring the commercial value of the mineral ahead of comprehensive exploration activities in the identified areas.



“The country can play a leading role in electronic car business if the mineral is discovered in commercial quantity,” he says.



Mr. Boasiako also says the commission is set to put up 14 new satellite stations to monitor the discovery sites and deter illegal miners from encroaching on them.



“…if we [authorities] don’t block it and give it the prominence it deserves, then we are going to lose it because this is the first time of hearing that the Volta Region is as good as any other region in terms of minerals”, he said.



He also says the commission is keen on publishing the mineral map of the country so individual consigners can apply to take charge of them.



Mr. Boasiako says the commission hopes to change the notion of corruption at the minerals commission by making the application process by internet thereby depersonalizing the process.



Both lithium metal and its compounds have many uses. Lithium stearate is mixed with oils to make all-purpose and high-temperature lubricants.



Lithium hydroxide is used to absorb carbon dioxide in space vehicles



Lithium is alloyed with aluminum, copper, manganese, and cadmium to make high-performance alloys for aircraft.



Bahnmetall consists of lead-containing 0.04% lithium, 0.7% calcium and 0.6% sodium is harder than pure lead and was used for railroad car bearings in Germany.



Compounds such as LiAlH4 and organolithium reagents (LiMe, LiPh, etc.) are very important as reagents in organic chemistry



Lithium metal has the highest specific heat of any solid element and its sometimes used as battery anode material (high electrochemical potential). Lithium compounds are used in dry cells and storage batteries.



Lithium is used in the manufacture of special high strength glasses and ceramics sometimes, lithium-based compounds such as lithium carbonate (Li2CO3) are used as drugs to treat manic-depressive disorders.