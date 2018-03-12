Cedi To Strengthen

Related Stories The cedi is expected to firm in the days ahead, boosted by IMF signals last week that the country could receive the next disbursement under its $918 million credit programme.



The local currency, which has strengthened 1.8 per cent since January, was trading at 4.4500 at the close of last week, up from 4.4575 a week ago.



There is also anticipation of a three-year bond issue which could pull in offshore investors, boosting dollar supplies, said Raphael Adubila of Accra-based Northstar Home Finance. Source: Ghanaian Times Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.