BoG Issues GHS900m 3-Yr Bond

The Bank of Ghana has announced the issuance of a 3-year treasury bond worth GHS900 million which is expected to mature in 2021.



The book-build, according to the central bank, was opened at 9:00AM on Tuesday, 20 March.



On Thursday, 22 March, there will be the Revised and Final Pricing Guidance (released as necessary during the Book-build).



“Books are expected to close around 2:00PM on Thursday. Final Pricing and Allocation,” the central bank announced on its website.



“The Settlement/Issue is slated for Monday, 26 March 2018,” the statement added.





Source: Class FM