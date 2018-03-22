I’m Not On Social Media – Ofori-Atta

Related Stories Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta has issued a disclaimer saying he has no social media account, therefore, any accounts bearing his name should be ignored.



In a statement titled: ‘Disclaimer – Social Media Accounts for: Hon. Ken Ofori-Atta’, the Finance Minister said: “The attention of the Ministry of Finance has been drawn to a number of social media accounts bearing the name of the Minister of Finance, Hon. Ken Ofori-Atta.



“We wish to state categorically that Hon. Ken. Ofori-Atta does not own/use any of the social media accounts, either on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube or Instagram.



“The general public is, therefore, urged to disregard any of these social media handles bearing the name of Hon. Ken Ofori-Atta (Ken Ofori-Atta, Ken Ofori Atta). Kindly note that the official Facebook account of the Ministry of Finance is: https://www.facebook.com/ministryoffinanceghana .”







