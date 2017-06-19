Heritage Bank Unveils Ultra-Modern Branch At East Legon

Related Stories Heritage Bank Limited, a wholly indigenous bank and 33rd licensed bank into the Ghanaian Banking Industry, has signalled its preparedness to revolutionize the Banking experience in Ghana with the launch of an ultra-modern flagship Branch on Lagos Avenue, East Legon.



The heavily attended event which took place on Wednesday, 14th June at the forecourt of the pristine East Legon Branch was witnessed by a host of dignitaries from various segments of public life including politicians, businessmen, influencers in the financial services industry, as well as a cross-section of the general public.



Addressing the gathering, Managing Director of Heritage Bank Limited, Mr. Patrick Edwin Fiscian, acknowledged the public excitement regarding the revolutionary architectural design of the East Legon Branch.



He commented that the outstanding lay-out and ambience of the building is indicative of the refreshing customer experience that Heritage Bank is geared to deliver.



He further stated “in our bid to transform the Banking experience in Ghana, we have placed emphasis on maximizing convenience for our customers by listening to them in order to have a deep understanding of what they need and want- this helps us craft and fashion our banking services for each individual need. This approach will certainly usher in a new era of convenience in banking, providing the reliable and customized banking experience that customers seek.”



Board Chairman for Heritage Bank, Prof. Kwesi Botchwey also reiterated the assertion that Heritage Bank has come to revolutionise the Banking Experience in Ghana by providing bespoke services that meet the peculiar needs of diverse customer segments.



In the guest speaker keynote address, Mr. Raymond Amanfu, the Head of Banking Supervision at the Bank of Ghana, lauded the Board and Management of Heritage Bank Limited for their vision and courage in taking the bold step to start up a globally competitive banking institution right here in Ghana.



He urged them to comply stringently with regulatory standards and explore home-grown innovations in order to build customized solutions that would meet the peculiar needs of Ghanaian customers.



A representative from the Finance Ministry urged Ghanaians to take a cue from the Bank’s slogan, “It’s Possible” and aim high in all their endeavours; stating that all globally relevant companies achieved success due largely to local support.



Other august persons who graced the launch were Hon. Frema Osei-Opare, Chief of Staff at the Office of the President, Hon. Emmanuel Kyerematen Agyarko; MP for Ayawaso West Wuogon, Hon. Ambrose Dery; Minister for Interior.



Also present at the launch were Prof. Christopher Ameyaw Akumfi, Chairman of the Ghana Infrastructural Fund Board, Hon. Seth Kwame Acheampong, MP for Mpraeso and Hon. Collins Owusu-Amankwa, MP for Manhyia North.



Heritage Bank Limited has been granted a universal banking license by the Bank of Ghana and that its commitment to creating deep relationships with clients and customers is borne from their mission to offer world class banking services and to create convenience for their customers, making it possible for them to fulfil their goals and aspirations.