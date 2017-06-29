Access Bank Rewards Over 500 Customers

Related Stories As part of efforts to encourage customers to utilize its latest mobile banking service, *901#, Access Bank Ghana is rewarding customers who transact and refer others to join the platform.



The *901# service, which was launched a few weeks ago, enables customers to conduct basic transactions such as opening a new account, buying airtime, paying bills and transferring money using their mobile devices, without the use of a smart phone or internet data.



More than 500 loyal customers who have performed transactions on the platform have so far been rewarded with prizes including mobile phones, airtime and shopping vouchers.



Two of the top winners Miriam Adom Danquah of Adum branch and Obed Nii Adjei Banfro of the Castle Road branch in Accra, shared their excitement in winning from the *901* campaign. “When I signed onto the *901# service, I didn't expect to receive any reward.



All I wanted to do is to be able to perform some of my banking transactions without coming to the banking hall. I am grateful to Access Bank and I urge them to continue being an awesome bank that grows with technology” – Miriam shared.



According to the Divisional Head of Retail Banking, Mr. Stephen Abban “we are excited to have rewarded our first batch winners in the *901# campaign.



Financial inclusion is at the heart of Access Bank's retail strategy and so we have made it our responsibility to give customers convenient access to banking transactions. We are looking forward to rewarding over 1,000 customers during the campaign period and also get more customers to utilize our digital banking products”.



“Congratulations to all the first 500 winners and we hope to continue our lasting relationships with them”, he concluded.



The *901# campaign is running for a period till the end of June 2017. Customers stand a chance of winning smartphones, gift vouchers, and free airtime when they perform at least two transactions on the platform or refer at least 5 other people to sign onto the *901# service.