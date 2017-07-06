Related Stories Multiple award winning Ghanaian Bank, Fidelity Bank has launched a new simplified loan facility to ease the financing needs of their customers and non-customers alike.



Fidelity Fast and Easy Loan, as it is called, will enable anybody access a quick loan from Fidelity Bank within 24 hours without any complicated paper work. Speaking at the launch of this new and innovative product, the Managing Director of the Bank, Mr. Jim Baiden said the Fast and Easy Loan is carefully designed to help Ghanaians protect their money and still get a loan to do anything they want to do.



According to Mr. Baiden, Fidelity is advising all customers and non-customers of the Bank not to spend the money they have BUT to entrust the money to the Bank to look after it and even add value to it by way of paying interest on the deposit and at the same time take a Fidelity Fast and Easy Loan instead to do whatever they want to do, whether to finance business, pay their bills, pay school fees, buy a car or a house, etc.



The advice to all Ghanaians is that: “bring to Fidelity Bank the Cedis, Dollars, Pounds, Euros in your hands and Fidelity Bank will give you a Fast and Easy Loan that will cost you a net interest rate of only 10% p.a. within a matter of only 24 hours. Repayment is flexible; the loan can be re-paid in 12 months or any duration suitable to the customer. The icing on the cake is that if the customer is able to pay the loan fully within 12 months, the Bank will give back 10% of the interest paid to the customer to say thank you.



All Ghanaians and non-Ghanaians resident in the country qualify to take a Fidelity Fast and Easy Loan. It does not matter whether Fidelity Bank is your Bank or not, you will qualify.



Contact any of our 75 branches located across the country to take a Fast and Easy Loan today or call 3355 for further information.



Fidelity Bank, believe with us!