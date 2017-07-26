Fidelity Bank Introduces A New And Improved Mobile App

he Director for Strategic Partnership and E-Banking, Dr. William Derban Related Stories Largest privately owned Ghanaian bank, Fidelity Bank, has launched a state-of-the art mobile app, which seeks to make banking even more convenient for customers.



The New Fidelity Mobile App allows users to access more banking services remotely.



The Director for Strategic Partnership and E-Banking, Dr. William Derban, commented that “As a bank, it is part of our focus to keep up with the trends of the Digital Age. It is therefore in line with this that we have re-launched the Fidelity Mobile App so as to make business transactions easier and give our customers greater value”. We live in an age and time when people want a hustle-free way of doing things, so we decided to introduce more features in our Mobile Banking App, which gives our customers greater value.



Dr. Derban further echoed that in developing the App, the Bank was very keen on security, convenience and ease of use. “These three elements are thus the building blocks of the App and it reflects in the end user’s experience.”



The Fidelity Mobile App allows customers to transfer funds to other accounts, buy airtime, pay bills and make cashless payments using the Fidelity QR Code Service known as the F-Pay and much more.



The App creates the opportunity for users to link their Fidelity Bank account to the various Mobile Money Accounts they have.



One remarkable feature of the App is the fact that users enjoy an uninterrupted flow even when they run out of data. This is because the app is able to auto-switch from data to sms mode when data runs out.



The App can be downloaded from both the Google Play and the Apple App Store.



Fidelity Bank was issued its universal banking license on June 28 2006, making Fidelity Bank Ghana Limited, the 22nd bank to be licensed by the Bank of Ghana under the new Banking Act, 2004 (Act 673).



The Bank was also authorized by the Bank of Ghana to undertake Agency Banking in 2013.



Fidelity Bank is the 2015 Bank of the year and was adjudged the Most Socially Responsible Bank in Ghana for two consecutive years. The Bank was also named the Bank of the year, 2016 by the Banker’s Publication, promoted by the Financial Times of London.



Fidelity Bank was also adjudged the Bank of the year 2016 at the EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) Finance African Banking Awards.