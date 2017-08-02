Fidelity Bank Offers Pos Terminal

Jim Baiden – MD of Fidelity Bank Related Stories Largest privately owned Ghanaian bank, Fidelity Bank is offering merchants an opportunity to boost their sales and rake in more revenue for their businesses with the Fidelity Point of Sale (POS) Terminal.



The Fidelity POS allows customers from all walks of life the convenience of paying for goods and services with their debit and credit cards.



Commenting on the Fidelity POS platform, the Managing Director of Fidelity Bank, Mr. Jim Baiden noted that what makes Fidelity's platform the preferred choice is that the Fidelity POS gives the most stable connection on terminals, with over 98% daily transaction uptime using Ethernet and roaming SIM technology. “Our terminals have high end security and card masking capabilities which protects delicate customer data on cards. Apart from accepting major cards like Visa, MasterCard E-zwich and Gh-link cards, our merchant's account are settled within 24 hours of transactions, providing faster access to funds for business operations.”



He added that the use of POS by merchants would help reduce cash handling costs and the risks of fraud by having less cash on site. “As a privately owned Ghanaian bank, the growth and sustainability of SMEs, businesses and private organisations in general is key to the agenda of Fidelity Bank and we want to go the extra mile to ensure that businesses have mechanisms and structures in place to thrive.”



According to Mr. Baiden, Fidelity Bank provides dedicated customer support such as helping merchants with implementation support to assist them get started. The bank also has merchant advisors on hand to set up terminals and provide training for staff on how to accept card payments.



He stated that there are help desks covering customer service and technical support. Fraud management training sessions are also organized for merchants and their employees.



He further stated that Fidelity Bank customers can also take advantage of the presence of Fidelity Bank POS at the various shops, supermarkets, hotels and restaurants amongst others, to make their shopping a pleasurable experience as they will not be limited by insufficient cash. He was quick to add that the Fidelity VISA Electron, Classic and Gold cards allow a POS limit of GHS 3,000.00, GHS 5, 000.00 and GHS 10, 000.00 respectively.



Fidelity Bank was issued its universal banking license on June 28 2006, making Fidelity Bank Ghana Limited, the 22nd bank to be licensed by the Bank of Ghana under the new Banking Act, 2004 (Act 673).



The Bank was also authorized by the Bank of Ghana to undertake Agency Banking in 2013.



Fidelity Bank is the 2015 Bank of the year and was adjudged the Most Socially Responsible Bank in Ghana for two consecutive years. The Bank was also named the Bank of the year, 2016 by the Banker's Publication, promoted by the Financial Times of London.



Fidelity Bank was also adjudged the Bank of the year 2016 at the EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) Finance African Banking Awards.