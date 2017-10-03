Dr. Kwabena Duffuor II Wins Most Enterprising Young Executive Award

Related Stories The CEO of uniBank (Ghana) Limited, Dr. Kwabena Duffuor II, was on Friday, September 29, 2017 adjudged the most Enterprising Young Executive in the Banking and Finance category at the Ghana Forty Under 40 Awards ceremony held at the Kempinski Gold Coast Hotel.



The Forty under 40 Awards, organized by Xodus Communications Limited sought to identify, honour and celebrate the nation's most influential and accomplished young business leaders under age 40 from a wide range of industries.



Dr. Duffuor’s award was premised on his commitment to business growth, professional excellence and ability to progress in the ranks of enterprising and challenging financial sector at a relatively young age.



Dr. Duffuor II, as the Executive Director and COO of the Bank from 2012 to June 2017 was instrumental in the steady rise in the fortunes of uniBank; having assisted the then Managing Director in leading the management and the bank to attain its current enviable position in the banking sector. He is largely credited for his efforts in transforming uniBank from a second tier bank to a tier one, boasting as one of the biggest in terms of assets, deposits, loans and profitability in the industry. Under his leadership, uniBank received a number of awards at the Ghana Banking Awards and has been accredited as the 6th most prestigious company by Ghana Club 100.



His disposition towards business has already been underscored by some significant business strides making him prime to surge uniBank to greater heights.



His in-depth knowledge of the business world necessitated the opening of global business hubs in Dubai and London to position uniBank to advance expedient business enclaves that enable Ghanaians living abroad to open, manage and monitor their accounts in Ghana.



With a zeal for obtaining a highly talented workforce, developing, motivating and retaining them for higher productivity and business growth, Dr. Duffuor led management of the Bank to develop human resource management strategies and policies that ensure employees go through competency-based technical and managerial training programs in Ghana and other parts of the world. He personally mentors high-flyers in leadership positions in the Bank and ensures departmental and divisional heads provide mentorship to identified protégés at all levels in the Bank.



Dr. Kwabena Duffuor II, currently serves on many Boards including uniBank (Ghana) Limited, Prime Insurance Company Limited; Alban Logistics; Apex Capital Group and uniSecurities Ltd.



