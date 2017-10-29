UBA Shines at 2017 CFO Awards

Related Stories The Pan-African financial institution, United Bank for Africa (Ghana) Limited, repeated the feat it has been amounting at industry awards, but notched it higher when its Risk Management team and MD/CEO, Mrs. Abiola Bawuah, scored a brace at just ended 2017 CFO Awards held on October 21, 2017 at Movenpick Ambassador Hotel in Accra.



The bank secured Best Bank, Risk Management for its strong risk management practices built into its business operations, which has protected the Institution from numerous emerging threats; and Mrs. Abiola Bawuah, MD/CEO of the bank, was adjudged Woman of Excellence in Finance as part of the Special Recognition Awards.



The UBA Ghana MD/CEO, was happy about the recognition and expressed her delight about it. “It is a special recognition award; it means someone out there was watching my contribution from the corner I find myself. I am encouraged through this recognition to spur everyone out there on to focus and continue contributing their best to their organisations.



The Awards ceremony in its third year celebrated the achievement, innovation and vision of CFOs of listed industries. It also recognized finance executives, teams and leading finance organizations whose exceptional leadership have elevated the standards of accountability within the business, displayed prowess in managing organisations’ wealth and reinforced the nation’s economic growth.



UBA Ghana is a subsidiary of UBA Plc which is one of the leading banking and financial services company on the African continent. The Bank provides services to over 14 million customers globally, through one of the most diverse service channels in sub-Saharan Africa, with over 1,000 branches and customer touch points and vigorous online and mobile banking platforms.