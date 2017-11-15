First Atlantic Bank Opens Osu Main Branch

Related Stories First Atlantic Bank has officially opened its Osu main branch at the heart of Greater Accra Region to bring convenience and ease to its growing clientele around Labone, La, Cantonments and its suroundings.



This bring to 30 the total number of branches nationwide. And on Thursday of this week the number will reach 31, with the opening of a branch at Tamale.



The new Osu Main edifice around the Danquah Circle will also serve as the Head Office annex for the bank.



First Atlantic's second branch in Osu, she said is a clear demonstration of confidence in the future and the bank's readiness to support the growth and needs of their customers in and around La, Labone, Cantoments, Osu and its environs.



"Five years ago, in 2012 we could boast of a modest 7 branches, mainly in Accra-Tema and in Kumasi. With the opening of Osu Main we now have 30 branches with a coverage stretching from Takoradi to Tachiman," First Atlantic Board Chairperson, Mrs. Karen Akiwumi-Tanoh said at the launch on Tuesday.



She took the opportunity to re-assure customers that 'our bank, First Atlantic Bank is well advanced in its plans to raise even more capital and we assure you that we are here to stay!"



"We are confident in our strategic recapitalization roadmap, which we believe will yield the needed results, well before the December 2018 deadline set by Bank of Ghana," she said.



According to the Board Chairperson, she believes First Atlantic Bank's commitment to modernisation with world class security are the reasons why it attracted interest and investment from the renowned Africa Finance & Investment Group (AFIG), a leading private equity fund management company registered in Mauritius.



"We are excited to have received their backing at this critical phase in our growth," she added.



On his part MD/CEO of First Atlantic, Odun Odunfa warmly thanked the hardworking staff for making the feat possible.



First Atlantic Bank has finalized an agreement with Advanced Finance & Investment Group (AFIG Funds), manager of AFIG Fund II (“Fund II” or the “Fund”), for an investment in the Bank.



First Atlantic Bank is a full-service universal bank in Ghana which has been providing a wide range of banking services to corporate and retail clients for over 20 years.



Since First Atlantic Bank’s transformation from a merchant bank to a universal bank in 2011, the Bank has quickly become one of the more established local banks with an extensive footprint and a robust financial position.



AFIG Funds’ investment in First Atlantic Bank will strengthen the Bank’s capital and accelerate its transition to being a market leader.



First Atlantic will on Thursday November 16 2017, open to the public, their 31st branch in Tamale at Changli on the hospital road.



First Atlantic Bank (FAB) electronic banking suite of services includes: Internet Banking, Mobile Banking, POS Channels, Cards – Local pre-paid, Visa Debit and Prepaid, Mastercard Debit as well as American Express Cards.



First Atlantic electronic services are covered by the internationally acclaimed PCIDSS security certification.



To provide the Ghanaian Diaspora with options to send money back home to family and friends and for the purpose of investment,



First Atlantic Bank has partnered with 7 International remittance service providers - these are: Money Gram, Western Union, Ria, Small World, Transfast, Money Exchange and Unity Link.