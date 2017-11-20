First Atlantic Bank Goes To Tamale With First Class Banking

Related Stories First Atlantic Bank, a rising star in Ghana’s banking industry, has extended its first class banking products and services to the people of the Tamale metropolis and its surrounding communities in the Northern Region.



This follows the opening of the bank's 31st branch in Tamale, the Northern Regional capital last Thursday.



The bank is at Changli on the hospital road.



The newly opened branch, according to senior officials of the bank would provide bespoke financial products and services to the businesses and individuals in metropolis and its environs.



The branch would also serve the bank's customers and people in the Upper East and Upper West regions.



The branch, which is the 31st to be opened by the bank, formed part of the bank’s nationwide branch expansion strategy to bring its banking services closer to customers and businesses in the country.



Speaking at the opening of the branch in Tamale, the Board Chairperson of the First Atlantic Bank, Mrs Karen Akiwumi-Tanoh, said the official opening of the "branch is a clear demonstration of our confidence in the future of Ghana, the Northern Region and our indication of our readiness to support the growth and needs of our customers in and around Changli, Sabonjida, Viting, Gumani, Lamashegu, Sakasaka, Aboa bo and its environs."



She thanked the bank’s customers for their immense support over the years, citing the bank’s rapid growth from a modest seven branches in 2012 to the current 31 branches.



Mrs Akiwumi-Tanoh said “today is indeed a dream come true to be launching our first branch in the Northern Region here in the regional capital of Tamale which brings to eight the number of branches launched so far this year".



"Our broad objectives is to create an institution which is relevant and responsive to the needs of all customers hence we position our bank as a partner for all business men and women, working people, young people, small and medium sized businesses, Non governmental Organizations and Corporate Institutions both local and foreign," Mrs Akiwumi-Tanoh stressed.



"It is on the back of the aforementioned broad objectives and the sterling performance that the bank has attracted an investment from the Africa Finance & Investment Group (AFIG) Fund II, a leading private equity fund management company registered in Mauritius."



Mrs Akiwumi-Tanoh used the occasion to re-assure customers of First Atlantic Bank that the bank is well advanced in its plans to raise even more capital to meet and surpass the Minimum Capital Requirement requested by the Bank of Ghana before the close of next year 2018.



The Special Guest of honour Naa Dapkema Alhaji Alhassan Dawuni, the Chief of Tamale in his short remark thanked the leadership of the bank for choosing Tamale as part of its growth strategy and admonished the staff of the branch not to relent on their oars but soar higher to serve customers in the area.



In his keynote address, the Regional Coordinating Director Alhassan Issahaku expressed his profound gratitude to management of the bank for bringing the Purple Experience to Changli and its environs.



He further reiterated the region's preparedness to support the bank as per the law requires so as to continue to be in business and serve the good people of the Northern Region.