Golden Link Does It Again....Rolls Out E-Banking Products

Golden Link Savings & Loans has reiterated its commitment to using technology to give its customers the flexibility of transacting business anytime and anywhere.



Head of Business Development and Corporate Affairs, Renee Boadi Asare, made this known when the company launched an array of e-Banking products at its Tesano head office in Accra.



The products include Golden Link Visa Card, E-Zwich Cards, G –Cash (ATM), G-Link mail, G-Prompt (SMS Alert) Mobile Money Services (MTN, Airtel) and Money transfer services (West Union, RIA, Money Gram and Unity Link).



Renee Boadi Asare, who officially launch the products, added that the initiative is aimed at providing convenience banking for about 3,000 customers.



“We are extremely excited especially about the prepaid Visa Card, because we are among the few S&L companies that offer this product to our customers. It's being offered in collaboration with UBA Bank.



“The introduction of the VISA pre-paid cards is a way of deepening financial intervention and to ensure that our customers are not limited in their operations by the number of our branches," she stated.



According to her, the pre-paid VISA Card allows both local and international transactions anywhere in the world where VISA is accepted, provided the card is loaded with funds.



Features of the G-Card (ATM) include balance enquiry, purchase at POS retail stores, airline ticket sales, ATM cash withdrawal-24/7, mini account statement, convenience card linked directly to one's accounts, etc.