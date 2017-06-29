CFAO Ghana Opens Suzuki Showroom In Accra

Related Stories CFAO Ghana Limited, a major Ghanaian automobile distributor of Mitsubishi and Citroen vehicles, has now added the Suzuki brand to its business in the country.



To meet the needs of Suzuki lovers in the country, CFAO has opened a new showroom this year dedicated to the Suzuki brand.



The company already sells Suzuki motorbikes and outboard engines since 2011.



Speaking at the opening of the new showroom in Accra, Managing Director of CFAO Ghana, Edouard Rochet said the state-of-the-art showroom reflects perfectly what CFAO intends to offer to its cherished customers.



"The best products as well as the best standards in terms of quality and service for a unique customer experience," he said.



He indicated that by offering a large range of affordable yet robust vehicles, Suzuki shares with CFAO the vision towards addressing the needs of the merging middle-class in Africa and more especially in Ghana.



“Suzuki by CFAO offers customers who would have purchased used vehicles without service history and warranty have the opportunity to buy a brand new vehicle at similar affordable prices with warranty and dedicated after sales service for an ultimate peace of mind,” Mr Rochet revealed.



"Starting from $ 7,500, the range of new Suzuki vehicles comprises of several passengers cars, SUVs, a panel van as well as a small pick-up truck which can load up to 750kg," he added.



He said the company was poised to promote its new acquisition as a household name in terms of brands so that any prospective car owner would simply have the Suzuki reflex when thinking of a car to purchase.